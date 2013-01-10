FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Rank mulls future of Blue Square online brand
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 10, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Rank mulls future of Blue Square online brand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Gambling firm Rank Group Plc is reviewing its loss-making online sports betting business Blue Square as it seeks to focus on its casinos brands, the company said on Thursday.

“The (Blue Square Bet) business operates solely in the digital channel of the highly competitive sports betting market where it continues to generate an operating loss,” Rank said in a statement.

Blue Square offers sports betting, casino and slots games online. It also provides sports betting for 888 and sponsors minor league soccer.

In its latest trading statement in October, Rank said Blue Square Bet revenues had risen, but that the advertising campaign that helped drive this would impact on profitability. It had a begun a 3.5 million pounds ($5.6 million) upgrade of its sports products, it said.

Rank, majority-owned by Malaysia’s Guoco Group, runs casino brands Grosvenor and Mecca - which have both physical and online operations - and is in the process of buying private equity-owned Gala Coral, which would make it Britain’s biggest casino operator.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.