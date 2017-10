LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Rank Group PLC : * Total continuing revenue for the 18 weeks to 5 May 2013 has grown by 2% * Like-for-like revenues down 2% * Venues were affected by the persistent freezing weather conditions during the third quarter * For the 44-week period total revenues increased 5% and like-for-like revenues

were up 3% * Says yesterday it completed the acquisition of Gala Casinos