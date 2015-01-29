FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bingo firm Rank Group's first-half profit jumps 29 pct
January 29, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Bingo firm Rank Group's first-half profit jumps 29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - British gambling company Rank Group Plc reported a 29 percent rise in half-year profit, helped by its Grosvenor casinos business and online operations.

Rank said adjusted pretax profit rose to 35.8 million pounds ($54.2 million) in the first-half ended Dec. 31, from 27.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 3 percent to 361.7 million pounds.

The company, which is majority owned by Malaysia’s Guoco Group, had 94 Mecca bingo halls and 57 Grosvenor casinos in Britain by the end of October 2014.

Rank raised its interim dividend to 1.60 pence from 1.35 pence a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6604 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

