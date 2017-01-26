UK's Rank Group H1 pretax profit down 9 pct amid increased costs

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Casino operator Rank Group Plc said it aimed to improve operating profit for the second half of the financial year amid increased inflationary and employment costs and expected full-year results to be in line with market forecasts.

Rank, the operator of Grosvenor casinos and Mecca bingo hall, said like-for-like group revenue grew 2 percent for six months ended Dec. 31, 2016.

But the company reported a 9 percent fall in group operating profit before exceptional items at 36.6 million pounds ($46.28 million) for the period. ($1 = 0.7908 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)