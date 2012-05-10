UPDATE 1-Key brands boost Rank revenue

* Revenue for 18 weeks to May 6 up 4 pct

* Like-for-like sales up 5 pct

May 10 (Reuters) - British bingo and casino operator Rank Group Plc’s revenue for the first four months of the year increased on strong performance at its key Grosvenor Casinos and Rank Interactive businesses.

Rank, which also owns the Mecca Bingo and Top Rank Espana brands, recorded a 4 percent rise in revenue for the first 18 weeks of 2012. Like-for-like sales increased 5 percent.

Revenue at Grosvenor Casinos grew 8 percent. Customer spend per visit was up 6 percent, while customer visits rose 2 percent.

Rank Interactive posted a 17 percent increase in revenue, helped by an improved mobile channel.

Rank, which is 74.5 percent-owned by Malaysia’s Guoco Group Ltd, operates 35 casinos and 103 bingo clubs in Britain. It serves more than 2.5 million customers every year according to its website.

Maidenhead-based Rank’s shares, which have lost over a fifth of their value since their interim results on Feb. 9, closed at 113.2 pence on Wednesday.