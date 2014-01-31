FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rank H1 profit falls as customers turn back on bingo
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Rank H1 profit falls as customers turn back on bingo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British gambling company Rank reported a 23 percent decline in first half profit on Friday, hit by lower customer numbers at its bingo halls.

Rank, which is majority-owned by Malaysia’s Guoco Group and also operates casinos in Britain, had warned in October that profits would fall short because of the impact of a summer heatwave on its bingo business.

“As previously guided, the first half of the current financial year was challenging with like-for-like brand performances down on the same period last year,” Chief Executive Ian Burke said in a statement.

Rank said pre-tax profit fell 23 percent to 27.7 million pounds ($45.7 million). The company has responded to difficulties in its Mecca bingo and Grosvenor casino businesses by cutting costs and seeking to boost revenues.

Rank runs 97 Mecca bingo halls in Britain. It also has 55 casinos in Britain after buying 19 from Gala Coral Group in a 179 million pound deal last year.

“Management anticipates operating profit in the second half, excluding the impact of the acquired casinos, will be broadly in line with the comparable period last year,” Burke added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.