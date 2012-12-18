FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Competition Commission gives Rank-Gala merger options
December 18, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Competition Commission gives Rank-Gala merger options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Competition Commision: * provisionally finds Rank gala merger could damage competition in six areas of the UK. * Five areas are Aberdeen, Liverpool/New Brighton, Stockton-on-Tees, Bristol and Cardiff, plus Edinburgh, where Rank holds a licence which would likely be developed into a competing casino in the absence of the merger * options identified include requiring Rank to find buyers for casinos in the five areas identified-as well as for the Edinburgh cold licence-before being allowed to com-plete the deal

