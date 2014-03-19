FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rank Group plans 3 new bingo clubs post duty cut
March 19, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Rank Group plans 3 new bingo clubs post duty cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) -

* Rank group plc - rank announces plans for three new bingo clubs as a result of chancellor’s announcement on bingo duty

* Rank group plc - committed to a programme of investment and job creation in its bingo clubs as a consequence of today’s budget announcement

* Rank group plc - rank has identified a number of towns and cities in britain where, in light of today’s announcement, it would like to develop new clubs

* Rank group plc - now group will complete more detailed market research, commercial negotiations, planning and licensing.

* Rank - Rank’s hope is that this process of innovation, research and development will trigger successive rounds of reinvestment nationwide. Source text for Eikon:

