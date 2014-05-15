Rank's new CEO says company to hit profit target

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - British gambling company Rank expects to hit its full-year target for operating profit thanks to improving business at its bingo halls and casinos, the company’s new chief executive said on Thursday.

Lower customer numbers at Rank’s bingo halls had contributed to a 23 percent fall in first-half profit, but a trading update from CEO Henry Birch reassured investors that the picture has brightened in the second half.

“I am pleased to report that since H1 the Group’s performance has shown an improvement in both total and like-for-like revenues,” said Birch, who took the reins this month.

“The investment in our Grosvenor Casinos venues and our continuing focus on providing value for money in our Mecca venues are helping to deliver this improvement.”

Rank, which is majority owned by Malaysia’s Guoco Group , runs 97 Mecca bingo halls in Britain. It also has 56 casinos in Britain after buying 19 from Gala Coral Group in a 179 million pound ($300 million) deal last year.

“The board anticipates operating profit for the full year to June 30, 2014, to be line with management’s expectations,” the company said.

Analysts are forecasting operating profit of about 74 million pounds ($124.2 million) from 70 million pounds last year.

The company’s share price was 1 percent higher at 162.2p by 0727 GMT.

Rank has said that it plans to open three new bingo halls in Britain after the government announced a halving of tax on the game to 10 percent from July.

Total revenue for the 45 weeks to May 11 rose by 17 percent but was down 4 percent on a like-for-like basis. ($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds)