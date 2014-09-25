BRIEF-Rapala VMC rearranges its loan and credit facilities

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Rapala VMC Corp

* Says rearranged its loan and credit facilities

* Says has signed new term loan and revolving credit facilities agreements and amended some of its existing loan agreements

* Says total nominal amount of new and amended existing loan agreements totals 156 million euros

* Says total nominal amount of loan agreements consists of 80 million euro committed revolving credit facilities and 76 million euro term loans