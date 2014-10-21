BRIEF-Rapala VMC Q3 net sales up to EUR 67.8 million

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Rapala VMC Corp

* Says Q3 net sales 67.8 million euros versus 66.6 million euros

* Says Q3 comparable operating profit 4.7 million euros versus 3.2 million euros

* Says 2014 guidance unchanged

* Says group expects full year 2014 net sales and comparable operating profit (excluding non-recurring items and mark-to-market valuations of operative currency derivatives) to be below 2013 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)