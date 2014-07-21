FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rapala VMC Q2 net sales EUR 77.7 mln
July 21, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rapala VMC Q2 net sales EUR 77.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Rapala VMC Corp : * says Q2 reported operating profit EUR 8.6 million VS EUR 13.4 million * says Q2 net sales EUR 77.7 million vs EUR 81.4 million * says closure of manufacturing operations in China will still trigger some extra costs during 2014 * says Group will increase the focus on bringing down the increased inventory levels * says 2014 net sales and comparable operating profit are expected to be below 2013 levels * says 2014 guidance unchanged from July 11, 2014 * Q2 comparable operating profit EUR 9.7 million vs EUR 13.1 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

