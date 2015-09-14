FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raptor Pharma says may discontinue development of liver drug
September 14, 2015

Raptor Pharma says may discontinue development of liver drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp said it did not expect to continue developing its experimental liver drug, which failed to meet the main goal in a second mid-stage study.

Patients who took the drug, RP103, did not experience improvement in liver disease at 52 weeks, the company said.

The study was testing the drug in children with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) - a type of liver disease characterized by fat in the liver, along with inflammation and damage. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

