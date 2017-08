Sept 12 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc said it has agreed to buy Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp for nearly $800 Million to expand its business in the rare diseases treatment market.

Horizon said it would offer $9 per Raptor share, a 21 percent premium to its Friday close. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)