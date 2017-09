JOHANNESBURG, March 24 (Reuters) - Rare Holdings Ltd : * Says gross profit for six months ended December 31 increased by 84.0% * Says EBITDA profit for six months ended December 31 of R8.4M compared to R7.5M loss in comparative period. * Says revenue 136 334 000 rand * Hdpe pipe factory should make a significant contribution to revenue during the second half of the financial year