CORRECTED-Raspadskaya Eurobond yield seen at 7.5-8.0 pct - source
#Basic Materials
April 19, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Raspadskaya Eurobond yield seen at 7.5-8.0 pct - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russian coal miner Raspadskaya is guiding investors towards a yield of 7.5-8.0 percent for its upcoming five-year Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

The company, in which steelmaker Evraz has a stake, has chosen Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and VTB Capital to arrange the deal, a source told Reuters earlier.

Russian companies are keen to capitalise on renewed interest from foreign investors after the Finance Ministry sold $7 billion in Eurobonds last month, creating new market benchmarks for borrowers.

