Russia Raspadskaya says 2011 net income at $136 mln

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Russian coal miner Raspadskaya said on Friday its net profit f ell 44 percent in 2011 to $136 million from $244 million a year earlier.

The company, in which steelmaker Evraz has a stake, also said in a report its revenue i ncreased 2.8 percent to $726 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation edg ed down 4 p ercent to $324 million.

Raspadskaya was Russia’s largest coking coal miner until a deadly accident at its main mine in 2010 reduced its output sharply.

The company reported in January that it sold 3.74 million tonnes of coking coal concentrate in 2011, 30 percent less than the previous year’s 5.35 million tonnes.

Evraz aid in October it had discontinued talks on the potential sale of its stake.