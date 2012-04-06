Russia Raspadskaya Q1 coking coal concentrate sales down 4 pct q/q

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya said on Friday that it sold 935,000 tonnes of coking coal concentrate in the first quarter, 4 percent le ss than the total sold in the previous quarter.

Total raw coal production was 1.59 million tonnes in the period, u p 1 percent from the fourth quarter.

The company said in December it expects to produce 10.5 million tonnes of coking coal in 2012 .

The miner is part-owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich’s steelmaker Evraz, which called off talks to sell its 40 percent stake last October. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)