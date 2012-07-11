FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia Raspadskaya says weak demand dents coal sales
July 11, 2012 / 12:21 PM / 5 years ago

Russia Raspadskaya says weak demand dents coal sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russian coal miner Raspadskaya said sluggish domestic demand for coking coal affected its production and sales, as the company reported a 16 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in raw coal output in the second quarter.

The company, in which steelmaker Evraz has a stake, said it increased raw coal production to 1.84 million tonnes in the second quarter from 1.59 million tonnes in January-March.

Coal output in the first half of 2012 was 3.43 million tonnes, roughly flat year-on-year against 3.46 million tonnes in the same period of 2011.

