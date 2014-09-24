FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Rasta Group proposes extra dividend
September 24, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Rasta Group proposes extra dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third bullet point to say shareholders, not the company, propose change of martketplace. The company corrected its statement)

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Rasta Group AB

* Says calls for extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on Oct. 10

* Says proposes extraordinary dividend

* Says shareholders with about 51% of shares and votes propose change of martketplace for listing of the company’s shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

