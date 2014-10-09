FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's Ratchaburi to co-invest in power plant in Myanmar
October 9, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest private power producer Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Pcl said on Thursday it had signed an initial agreement with Myanmar to work with three other firms on a $5.2 billion coal power plant in the neighbouring country.

The three companies are Blue Energy and Environment, Vantage Company Limited (Myanmar) and Kyaw Kyaw Phyo Company Limited (Myanmar), the company said in a statement.

Ratchaburi said the agreement was the starting point for developing the 2,640 megawatts (MW) plant, which is expected to require about 170 billion baht in investment.

$1=32.4 baht Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Tom Hogue

