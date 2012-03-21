FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 21, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 6 years ago

Thai Ratchaburi sticks with Dawei, to decide on fuel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 21 (Reuters) - Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl, Thailand’s largest private power producer, will make a decision on the fuel type for a power plant in Myanmar’s Dawei project in two or three months, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

“We are still going ahead with the Dawei project,” Chief Operating Officer Peerawat Pumthong told reporters. “Right now, we are studying which type of investment and fuel would be used for building a power plant there.”

Myanmar’s government abruptly halted construction of a 4,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant at its multi-billion dollar Dawei Special Industrial Zone following an outcry over its environmental impact. A smaller plant is going ahead.

Separately, Peerawat said the company was studying a plan to build a power plant in Cambodia, expecting to decide on this no later than the third quarter of 2012. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)

