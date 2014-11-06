FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Ratchthani Leasing cuts 2014 loan growth target on weak truck sales
November 6, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Ratchthani Leasing cuts 2014 loan growth target on weak truck sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ratchthani Leasing Pcl :

* Expects 2014 loan growth to be 5-10 percent, lower than the original target of 25 percent due to falling truck sales, in line with the weakness in the overall auto sector, Managing director Kovit Rongwattansophon told reporters after the announcement of quarterly results

* Says aims for a loan growth of 20 percent in 2015 on expectation of a recovery in demand for trucks, which account for 70 percent of the company’s portfolio

* Says net profit and revenue this year will be close to a year earlier

* Says the number of seized vehicles at about 100 units a month in 2014, up from about 60 in 2013 given rising debt defaults by its customers

* Says non-performing loans up at 4.77 percent of total lending in the first nine months of 2014, versus 3.71 percent at the end of 2013 and 1.8-1.9 percent in 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

