Norway's key rate has bottomed at 0.50 pct, no further cuts expected -Nordea Markets

OSLO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Norwegian policy rate has reached its bottom at 0.50 percent and the central bank is no longer expected to cut rates in September, brokerage Nordea Markets said on Wednesday.

"Over the summer Norway's economic performance has reflected much greater strength than projected. We think this will keep Norges Bank on hold in September despite its signals of a rate cut," Nordea wrote in a note to clients.

In June, Nordea said it expected one more rate cut to 0.25 percent at the September meeting, in line with forecasts from the central bank made at the rate meeting earlier in June.

"The bank will likely still signal a relatively high probability of a rate cut later. But with prospects of pretty solid economic data also during the autumn, further rate cuts are not on the table," it added.

The next interest rate decision will be published September 22. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)