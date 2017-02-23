FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Rathbone Brothers says FY funds under management up 17.1 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 6 months ago

Rathbone Brothers says FY funds under management up 17.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said funds under management rose 17.1 percent in 2016 to 34.2 billion pounds ($42.55 billion), boosted by gains in the British stock market in the second half of the year.

However, the firm said in a statement on Thursday the underlying rate of net organic growth was 2.9 percent, down from 3 percent a year earlier, although fee income of 184.8 million pounds was up 14.5 percent year on year.

Underlying profit before tax, which excludes acquisition-related costs, head office relocation costs and charges in relation to client relationships and goodwill, was up 6.4 percent to 74.9 million pounds over the period, it said.

Rathbones said it would pay a final dividend of 36 pence for 2016 for a total of 57 pence for the year, up 3.6 percent. ($1 = 0.8037 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.