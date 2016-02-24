FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rathbone Brothers total funds under management up 7.4 pct from 2014
February 24, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rathbone Brothers total funds under management up 7.4 pct from 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Rathbone Brothers Plc

* Says * total funds under management were 29.2 billion pounds at 31 december 2015, up 7.4 percent from 27.2 billion pounds at 31 december 2014.

* Says underlying operating income in investment management of 209 million pounds for year ended 31 december 2015 (2014: 185.4 million pounds)

* board recommends a final dividend of 34p for 2015 (2014: 33p), making a total of 55p for year (2014: 52p), an increase of 5.8 percent on 2014

* Says remains beset by geopolitical uncertainties. Looks to complete london office move in early 2017 and continue to take advantage of growth opportunities in sector.

* profit before tax was 58.6 million pounds for year ended 31 december 2015, an increase of 28.2 percent, compared to 45.7 million pounds in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
