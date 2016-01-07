FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rathbone Brothers says managed 29.2 bln stg at end-Dec.
January 7, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rathbone Brothers says managed 29.2 bln stg at end-Dec.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Rathbone Brothers Plc

* Says total funds under management at end-Dec. 2015 were 29.2 billion pounds, up 5.8 pct.

* Says funds managed by Rathbone Investment Management were 26.1 billion pounds, up 5.7 pct from 24.7 billion a year earlier.

* Says total net inflows in Rathbone Investment Management for Q4 were 368 million pounds against 327 million a year earlier. Total for year was 1.4 billion pounds from 4.0 billion a year earlier.

* Says underlying rate of net organic growth in funds under management in Rathbone Investment Management for three months to end-Dec. was 3.7 pct, up from 2.1 pct a year earlier.

* Says to frequently review timing and priority of growth projects as long as financial markets remain subdued. Retains appetite for acquisitions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
