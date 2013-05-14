FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wealth manager Rathbones upbeat as assets jump 12 pct
May 14, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Wealth manager Rathbones upbeat as assets jump 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - British upmarket investment manager Rathbone Brothers said total assets jumped nearly 12 percent since the start of the year, boosted by buoyant financial markets and recent takeover activity.

The firm, which in November bought Taylor Young’s private client business, said total funds under management were 20.1 billion pounds ($30.8 billion) at the end of April, with net operating income rising 10 percent in the first quarter.

Net organic growth - which can consist of new money from either existing or new clients - in the firm’s investment management unit was 3.8 percent on an annualised basis, up slightly from levels seen a year ago.

“Our outlook is positive,” said Chairman Mark Nicholls in the statement.

In February Rathbones said underlying profit for 2012 dipped to 45.1 million pounds but said it was more optimistic due to a rally in markets and anecdotal signs that some investors were willing to commit more cash.

