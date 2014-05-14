FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rathbone Brothers Q1 funds under management rises 16.3 pct
May 14, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rathbone Brothers Q1 funds under management rises 16.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Rathbone Brothers Plc

* Rathbones’ funds under management rise to £22.8 billion

* Total funds under management were £22.8 billion at end of Q1, up 3.6% from £22.0 billion at 31 December 2013 and 16.3% from £19.6 billion a year ago

* Outlook remains optimistic with impact of recent acquisitions expected to have a positive effect on earnings in 2015

* In Q1, FTSE 100 index decreased 0.8% and FTSE wma (formerly apcims) balanced index increased 0.6%.

* Underlying net operating income in rathbone investment management of £46.3 million (2013: £41.6 million) was up 11.3% year on year in first three months of 2014

* Assuming that all of funds under management of jupiter private clients and deutsche london transfer this would increase total funds under management by approximately 12.3% to £25.6 billion on a pro-forma basis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

