MOVES-Rathbone hires Andrew Clark to head super high net worth client business
September 29, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Rathbone hires Andrew Clark to head super high net worth client business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - UK wealth manager Rathbone Brothers Plc said it appointed Andrew Clark, effective immediately, in a newly created role giving him charge of growth in its super high net worth client business.

Clark was named chief executive of Rathbone Trust Co in addition to his role as head of Rathbone Private Office, which handle clients with between 10 million and 100 million pounds.

Clark joins as part of Rathbone’s acquisition of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd’s private client and charity investment management business, a unit Clark was heading. The acquisition closed on Friday.

Rathbone said on Monday Clark will join the board of Rathbone Investment Management International in Jersey and report to Philip Howell, Rathbones’ chief executive.

Clark was previously managing director and head of discretionary asset management for emerging markets, Europe and Asia at Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
