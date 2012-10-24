FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Rathbones inflows slow in third quarter
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Rathbones inflows slow in third quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 net inflows 134 mln stg

* Total funds under management at 17.3 bln stg

* Q3 Net operating income 38.3 mln stg

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British investment manager Rathbone Brothers saw inflows of funds slow in its third quarter compared to a year earlier, impacted by the loss of an investment trust mandate and clients unnerved by an unsettled economic backdrop.

Net inflows during the three months to September 30 were 134 million pounds ($213.6 million), compared with 307 million pounds a year earlier, Rathbones said in a trading statement on Wednesday.

“We expect markets to remain challenging for the remainder of 2012 reflecting a weak outlook for global growth and continuing nervousness over the future of the eurozone,” said Chief Executive Andy Pomfret.

The firm highlighted its net growth rate in the quarter was hit by a 31 million pound outflow of funds following the loss of the mandate for Albany Investment Trust earlier in the year.

Total funds under management grew 9.5 percent during the first three quarters of 2012, the company said, outpacing a 4.1 percent rise in the wealth management industry’s most closely watched benchmark, the APCIMS Balanced Index.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.