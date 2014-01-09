FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rathbones Q4 funds under management jump to 22 bln stg
January 9, 2014

Rathbones Q4 funds under management jump to 22 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - UK fund manager Rathbones said on Thursday that funds under management rose and the pace of new inflows increased in the fourth quarter, and that the outlook remained positive and in line with market sentiment.

Total funds under management were 22 billion pounds at end-December, up 22.2 percent from the December 2012 and up 5.8 percent from the end of the third-quarter.

The pace of net inflows into its Rathbone Investment Management unit was 9 percent year on year and 8.5 percent from the third quarter, it said in a trading statement.

