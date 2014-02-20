FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rathbones profits up 15 pct as markets rise
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

Rathbones profits up 15 pct as markets rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - British upmarket fund manager Rathbone Brothers posted a 15 percent increase in pre-tax profit in 2013, boosted by buoyant global financial markets and inflows from clients.

In its full-year report on Thursday, Rathbones announced earnings of 44.2 million pounds ($73.87 million) for the year.

The firm said in January that net inflows were up 9 percent in its investment management arm, with total funds under management standing at 22 billion pounds.

Rathbones said it would pay a final dividend of 31 pence per share, bringing the total to 49 pence for the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.