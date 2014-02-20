Rathbones profits up 15 pct as markets rise

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - British upmarket fund manager Rathbone Brothers posted a 15 percent increase in pre-tax profit in 2013, boosted by buoyant global financial markets and inflows from clients.

In its full-year report on Thursday, Rathbones announced earnings of 44.2 million pounds ($73.87 million) for the year.

The firm said in January that net inflows were up 9 percent in its investment management arm, with total funds under management standing at 22 billion pounds.

Rathbones said it would pay a final dividend of 31 pence per share, bringing the total to 49 pence for the year.