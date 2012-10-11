Moody's cuts Allentown, Penn. GO rating to A3

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday it cut the city of Allentown, Pennsylvania’s general obligation rating to A3 from A2, affecting about $120.3 million of outstanding parity debt.

Moody’s said the ratings outlook remains negative due to the city’s continued challenged financial position.

The downgrade reflects the city’s financial deterioration due to continued operating deficits mainly driven by aggressive budgeting of city revenue and reserve appropriations to balance the budget, the rating agency said in a statement.