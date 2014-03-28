S&P affirms ratings on Austria, outlook stable

March 28 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday affirmed its AA plus/A-1 plus long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Austria, saying the outlook was stable.

The affirmation reflects Austria’s stable governance and predictable economic policies supporting growth, the agency said.

“The stable outlook factors in our expectations that Austria’s economy will benefit from the improving international economic environment, the new government will adhere to a strict consolidation path, and Austrian banks will focus on their moderate capital levels,” S&P said. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)