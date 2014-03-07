FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's changes outlook on Belgium's Aa3 government bond to stable from negative
#Market News
March 7, 2014

Moody's changes outlook on Belgium's Aa3 government bond to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s changed its outlook on Belgium’s Aa3-rated government bond to stable from negative, citing stabilization of the country’s banking sector leading to receding risks on the government’s balance sheet.

“The (banking) sector has been strengthened by a decline in legacy issues and in volatility related to the restructuring operations undertaken during the crisis and the authorities’ decisive support efforts,” the rating agency said in a statement. ()

Moody’s also said it expects the government’s fiscal position to continue to improve.

The rating agency affirmed Belgium’s Aa3/P-1 ratings.

