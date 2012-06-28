FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's downgrades 11 Brazilian banks
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

Moody's downgrades 11 Brazilian banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said it had downgraded the ratings of 11 Brazilian financial institutions in line with its review of global banks.

Moody’s said it had cut the standalone bank financial strength ratings (BFSR) or lowered the standalone baseline credit assessments (BCA) of eight Brazilian financial institutions by one to three notches.

The long-term global local currency (GLC) deposit ratings or issuer ratings of 11 financial institutions were downgraded by one to two notches, while the deposit rating of one bank was confirmed. The short-term deposit ratings of six banks were downgraded by one notch.

The revised standalone ratings of three banks carry a positive outlook. A positive outlook has also been assigned to the supported local currency ratings of twelve issuers, while the outlook on the deposit rating of one bank is negative.

Banks affected include Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Sanfra SA, banco Santander (Brasil), HSBC Bank Brasil - Banco Multiplo SA, Banco Bradesco , Banco Itau BBA SA and Banco Itau Unibanco SA.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.