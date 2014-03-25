FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank says ready for challenges after S&P downgrade
March 25, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil central bank says ready for challenges after S&P downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Tuesday said it will continue to respond to challenges in the international scenario after Standard & Poor’s decision to downgrade the country’s credit ratings.

That response includes a rigorous set of macroeconomic policies, a flexible exchange rate regime and the use of liquidity buffers “to smooth out moves in asset prices,” the central bank said in a statement.

S&P late on Monday cut Brazil’s credit rating to BBB minus, its lowest investment grade level, citing a deterioration in the country’s fiscal performance and prospects of subdued economic growth in the coming years. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

