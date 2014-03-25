FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil central bank signals no big changes after S&P downgrade
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil central bank signals no big changes after S&P downgrade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from central bank statement, background)

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Tuesday indicated it will make no major changes in macroeconomic policy after Standard & Poor’s cut the country’s credit rating closer to speculative grade.

The bank said in a statement it will keep responding to challenges “in a traditional way.” That includes making use of a rigorous set of macroeconomic policies and a flexible exchange rate regime, as well as liquidity buffers “to smooth out moves in asset prices.”

The central bank has repeatedly said it could use the country’s $376 billion worth of foreign reserves to intervene in the foreign exchange market, if needed, to prevent sharp currency moves.

So far, however, the bank has been successful in curbing market volatility by selling currency swaps, derivatives that provide investors with protection against currency losses and that do not require policymakers to use dollars from the reserves.

S&P late on Monday cut Brazil’s credit rating to BBB minus, its lowest investment-grade level, citing a deterioration in the country’s fiscal performance and prospects of subdued economic growth in the coming years. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.