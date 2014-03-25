FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts Petrobras, Eletrobas credit ratings to BBB-
March 25, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

S&P cuts Petrobras, Eletrobas credit ratings to BBB-

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 24 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s cut the ratings of Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and Brazils largest utility Eletrobras to BBB- from BBB on Monday in line with its earlier decision to downgrade the country’s sovereign debt.

The agency cut Brazil’s long-term debt rating one notch to BBB-, its lowest investment-grade, due to mixed policy signals from President Dilma Rousseffs government that had undermined its fiscal credibility and a slow growth outlook for the next two years.

S&P also cut the credit rating of mining company Samarco, which is owned by Vale and BHP Billiton, to BBB- from BBB. The outlook for all three Brazilian companies is stable, the agency said.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Michael Perry

