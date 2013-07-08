Colombia ratings outlook revised to positive by Moody's

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The outlook on Colombia’s government bond rating was revised upward to positive from stable, Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday.

The outlook change is based on expectations that Colombia will continue its fiscal consolidation, on the Andean country’s reduced fiscal deficits and a consistent macroeconomic policy environment, the rating agency said in a statement.

Colombia’s bond rating was affirmed at Baa3, the lowest investment-grade rating, Moody’s said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)