UPDATE 1-S&P suspends Compton, California rating

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Wednesday it suspended its long-term and underlying rating on lease revenue, water and sewer bonds issued by Compton, California due to the lack of an opinion on the financially troubled city’s 2011 audit.

S&P said in a statement it is also suspending its long-term and underlying ratings on the redevelopment agency tax allocation debt of the Los Angeles-area city, whose controller in July warned city finances were so strained that Compton was at risk of not being able to make this month’s payroll. Another city official raised the potential for a bankruptcy filing.

Three California cities have filed for bankruptcy since late June, raising concerns of additional filings by financially distressed local governments in the most populous U.S. state.

S&P in July had warned that if did not receive sufficient independently audited financial information from Compton, it could withdraw or suspend its ratings on the city’s water revenue series 2009 and sewer revenue bond series 2009.

S&P in July lowered its rating on the debt to BBB-minus from A due to concerns that financial distress in Compton’s general fund could further affect the liquidity of its water fund.

S&P said in its latest statement on Compton that it is concerned the city’s most recent audit did not include an independent auditor’s opinion and that the auditors declined to provide an opinion on the city’s redevelopment agency’s audit.

“The independent auditors wrote that due to allegations of waste, fraud, and abuse of public monies, as well as a lack of city responses to the auditors’ inquiries, the scope of their work did not enable them to express an opinion,” S&P said in its statement.

“What we just need is an audit opinion of where their finances stand,” said S&P credit analyst Lisa Schroeer. “The timeline is uncertain.”