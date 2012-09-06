UPDATE 2-S&P suspends bond ratings for Compton, California

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday suspended its ratings on several bonds issued by Compton because the financially troubled California city’s audit lacked an independent auditor’s opinion.

S&P suspended its long-term and underlying ratings on lease revenue, water and sewer bonds and the city’s redevelopment agency tax allocation debt. Compton’s controller in July warned finances were so strained that the Los Angeles-area city was at risk of not being able to make this month’s payroll. Another city official raised the potential for a bankruptcy filing.

Three California cities have filed for bankruptcy since late June, raising concerns of additional filings by financially distressed local governments in the most populous U.S. state.

S&P in July had warned that if did not receive sufficient independently audited financial information from Compton, it could withdraw or suspend its ratings on the city’s water revenue series 2009 and sewer revenue bond series 2009.

S&P in July lowered its rating on the debt to BBB-minus from A due to concerns that financial distress in Compton’s general fund could further affect the liquidity of its water fund.

S&P said in its latest statement on Compton that it is concerned the city’s most recent audit did not include an independent auditor’s opinion and that the auditors declined to provide an opinion on the city’s redevelopment agency’s audit.

“The independent auditors wrote that due to allegations of waste, fraud, and abuse of public monies, as well as a lack of city responses to the auditors’ inquiries, the scope of their work did not enable them to express an opinion,” S&P said in its statement.

“What we just need is an audit opinion of where their finances stand,” said S&P credit analyst Lisa Schroeer. “The timeline is uncertain.”

Compton City Manager G. Harold Duffey said the city should be able to begin to construct a timeline in a week as it is working with Los Angeles County to oversee a new audit, which will include tapping an auditing firm.

Duffey also said Compton is not headed toward a bankruptcy filing. The city has made its September payroll and has cash to meet its obligations, he added.

But revenue may be tight so Compton is seeking a line of credit to assist with its cash flow, Duffey said.