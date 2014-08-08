FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch cuts Croatia's issuer default rating
August 8, 2014

Fitch cuts Croatia's issuer default rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings cut Croatia’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR) to ‘BB’ from ‘BB Plus’, citing increasing risks regarding the country’s ability to stabilise its high public debt/GDP ratio over the medium term.

"Substantive revisions to the 2014 budget in April appeared to set Croatia on a deficit reduction path sufficient to cut the general government deficit (GGD) from 4.9 percent of GDP in 2013 to 3.8 percent in 2014," the ratings agency said. (bit.ly/1r7BHfl)

Fitch also cut its ratings on local currency IDR to ‘BB Plus’ from ‘BBB Minus’.

The agency said the outlook on the long-term foreign currency IDR and local currency IDR is stable. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore)

