Key 2016 EMEA sovereign credit rating review dates
#Market News
December 24, 2015

Key 2016 EMEA sovereign credit rating review dates

Reuters Staff

31 Min Read

By Marc Jones
    LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - 
 Date    Country                        Agency    Rating  Outlook
 08-Jan  Germany                        Fitch     AAA     Stable
 08-Jan  Germany                        S&P       AAA     Stable
 08-Jan  Luxembourg                     Fitch     AAA     Stable
 08-Jan  Malta                          S&P       BBB+    Pos
 08-Jan  Malta                          Moody's   A3      Stable
 08-Jan  Uganda                         S&P       B       Stable
 08-Jan  United Kingdom                 DBRS      AAA     Stable
 15-Jan  Belgium                        S&P       AA      Stable
 15-Jan  Croatia                        S&P       BB      Neg
 15-Jan  Denmark                        DBRS      AAA     Stable
 15-Jan  Iceland                        Fitch     BBB+    Stable
 15-Jan  Iceland                        S&P       BBB     Stable
 15-Jan  Lithuania                      Moody's   A3      Stable
 15-Jan  Poland                         Fitch     A-      Stable
 15-Jan  Poland                         Moody's   A2      Stable
 15-Jan  Poland                         S&P       A-      Pos
 15-Jan  Portugal                       Moody's   Ba1     Stable
 15-Jan  Rwanda                         Fitch     B+      Stable
 15-Jan  Serbia                         S&P       BB-     Neg
 22-Jan  Armenia                        Fitch     B+      Stable
 22-Jan  Belgium                        Fitch     AA      Neg
 22-Jan  Czech Republic                 S&P       AA-     Stable
 22-Jan  France                         Moody's   Aa2     Stable
 22-Jan  Greece                         S&P       CCC+    Stable
 22-Jan  Ireland                        Moody's   Baa1    Pos
 22-Jan  Romania                        Fitch     BBB-    Stable
 22-Jan  Slovenia                       Moody's   Baa3    Stable
 29-Jan  Azerbaijan                     S&P       BBB-    Neg
 29-Jan  Cape Verde                     Fitch     B       Stable
 29-Jan  Croatia                        Fitch     BB      Neg
 29-Jan  Gabon                          S&P       B+      Neg
 29-Jan  Germany                        DBRS      AAA     Stable
 29-Jan  Slovakia                       S&P       A+      Stable
 29-Jan  Spain                          Fitch     BBB+    Stable
 29-Jan  United Kingdom                 Moody's   Aa1     Stable
 29-Jan  Zambia                         Moody's   B2      Stable
 05-Feb  Abu Dhabi                      S&P       AA      Stable
 05-Feb  Albania                        S&P       B       Pos
 05-Feb  Austria                        Fitch     AA+     Stable
 05-Feb  Bulgaria                       Moody's   Baa2    Stable
 05-Feb  Finland                        Moody's   Aaa     Neg
 05-Feb  Ireland                        Fitch     A-      Pos
 05-Feb  Israel                         S&P       A+      Stable
 05-Feb  Mozambique                     S&P       B-      Neg
 05-Feb  Ras Al Khaimah                 S&P       A       Stable
 12-Feb  Andorra                        S&P       BBB-    Neg
 12-Feb  Angola                         S&P       B+      Neg
 12-Feb  Denmark                        Fitch     AAA     Stable
 12-Feb  EFSF                           DBRS      AAA     Stable
 12-Feb  ESM                            DBRS      AAA     Stable
 12-Feb  Guernsey                       S&P       AA+     Stable
 12-Feb  Italy                          Moody's   Baa2    Stable
 12-Feb  Jersey                         S&P       AA+     Stable
 12-Feb  Kenya                          Moody's   B1      Stable
 12-Feb  Kuwait                         S&P       AA      Stable
 12-Feb  Latvia                         Moody's   A3      Stable
 12-Feb  Liechtenstein                  S&P       AAA     Stable
 12-Feb  Slovakia                       Fitch     A+      Stable
 19-Feb  Czech Republic                 Moody's   A1      Stable
 19-Feb  European Financial Stability   S&P       AA      Neg
         Facility                                         
 19-Feb  Macedonia                      Fitch     BB+     Neg
 19-Feb  Malta                          Fitch     A       Stable
 19-Feb  Spain                          Moody's   Baa2    Pos
 26-Feb  Austria                        Moody's   Aaa     Neg
 26-Feb  Azerbaijan                     Fitch     BBB-    Stable
 26-Feb  Bosnia and Herzegovina         Moody's   B3      Stable
 26-Feb  Germany                        Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 26-Feb  Greece                         Moody's   Caa3    Stable
 26-Feb  Iraq                           S&P       B-      Stable
 26-Feb  Luxembourg                     Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 26-Feb  Netherlands                    DBRS      AAA     Stable
 26-Feb  Oman                           Moody's   A1      Neg
 26-Feb  Turkey                         Fitch     BB-     Stable
 04-Mar  Belgium                        DBRS      AA      Stable
                                                  (high)  
 04-Mar  Belgium                        Moody's   Aa3     Stable
 04-Mar  Hungary                        Moody's   Ba1     Pos
 04-Mar  Lebanon                        S&P       B-      Neg
 04-Mar  Namibia                        Fitch     B       Stable
 04-Mar  Netherlands                    Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 04-Mar  Portugal                       Fitch     BB+     Pos
 04-Mar  Qatar                          S&P       AA      Stable
 04-Mar  Sweden                         S&P       AAA     Stable
 04-Mar  Tunisia                        Fitch     BB-     Stable
 11-Mar  Andorra                        Fitch     BBB     Stable
 11-Mar  Bosnia and Herzegovina         S&P       B       Stable
 11-Mar  Croatia                        Moody's   Ba1     Neg
 11-Mar  Finland                        Fitch     AAA     Neg
 11-Mar  Finland                        DBRS      AAA     Neg
 11-Mar  Greece                         Fitch     CCC     Stable
 11-Mar  Ireland                        DBRS      A       Pos
 11-Mar  Kazakhstan                     S&P       BBB     Neg
 11-Mar  Rwanda                         S&P       B+      Stable
 11-Mar  Switzerland                    Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 18-Mar  Armenia                        Moody's   Ba3     Neg
 18-Mar  Austria                        S&P       AA+     Stable
 18-Mar  Cyprus                         Moody's   B1      Stable
 18-Mar  Cyprus                         S&P       BB-     Pos
 18-Mar  Denmark                        S&P       AAA     Stable
 18-Mar  Estonia                        Moody's   A1      Stable
 18-Mar  Ethiopia                       Moody's   B1      Stable
 18-Mar  Finland                        S&P       AA+     Neg
 18-Mar  Hungary                        S&P       BB+     Stable
 18-Mar  Isle of Man                    Moody's   Aa1     Stable
 18-Mar  Italy                          DBRS      A       Stable
                                                  (low)   
 18-Mar  Lithuania                      S&P       A-      Stable
 18-Mar  Luxembourg                     S&P       AAA     Stable
 18-Mar  Nigeria                        S&P       B+      Stable
 18-Mar  Portugal                       S&P       BB+     Stable
 18-Mar  Qatar                          Moody's   Aa2     Stable
 18-Mar  Russia                         S&P       BB+     Neg
 18-Mar  Serbia                         Moody's   B1      Stable
 18-Mar  Sweden                         Fitch     AAA     Stable
 18-Mar  Zambia                         S&P       B       Stable
 25-Mar  Angola                         Fitch     B+      Stable
 25-Mar  Denmark                        Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 25-Mar  Kyrgyz Republic                S&P       B       Stable
 25-Mar  Lithuania                      Fitch     A-      Stable
 25-Mar  Slovenia                       Fitch     A+      Stable
 25-Mar  Uganda                         Moody's   B1      Neg
 01-Apr  Albania                        Moody's   B1      Stable
 01-Apr  Faroe Islands                  Moody's   Aa3     Stable
 01-Apr  Georgia                        Fitch     BB-     Stable
 01-Apr  Germany                        Fitch     AAA     Stable
 01-Apr  Macedonia                      S&P       BB-     Stable
 01-Apr  Malta                          DBRS      A       Stable
 01-Apr  Spain                          S&P       BBB+    Stable
 08-Apr  Angola                         Moody's   Ba2     Neg
 08-Apr  Azerbaijan                     Moody's   Baa3    Stable
 08-Apr  Belarus                        S&P       B-      Stable
 08-Apr  Cape Verde                     S&P       B       Stable
 08-Apr  Ethiopia                       Fitch     B       Stable
 08-Apr  Morocco                        S&P       BBB-    Stable
 08-Apr  Romania                        S&P       BBB-    Stable
 08-Apr  Saudi Arabia                   S&P       A+      Neg
 08-Apr  Spain                          DBRS      A       Pos
                                                  (low)   
 08-Apr  Sweden                         Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 08-Apr  Switzerland                    Fitch     AAA     Stable
 08-Apr  Turkey                         Moody's   Baa3    Neg
 15-Apr  Bahrain                        Moody's   Baa3    Neg
 15-Apr  Cameroon                       S&P       B       Stable
 15-Apr  Czech Republic                 Fitch     A+      Stable
 15-Apr  Kenya                          S&P       B+      Neg
 15-Apr  Luxembourg                     Fitch     AAA     Stable
 15-Apr  Moldova                        Moody's   B3      Neg
 15-Apr  Namibia                        Moody's   Baa3    Stable
 15-Apr  Norway                         Fitch     AAA     Stable
 15-Apr  Russia                         Fitch     BBB-    Neg
 15-Apr  Slovakia                       Moody's   A2      Stable
 22-Apr  Botswana                       Moody's   A2      Stable
 22-Apr  Cyprus                         Fitch     B+      Pos
 22-Apr  Egypt                          Moody's   B3      Stable
 22-Apr  Ethiopia                       S&P       B       Stable
 22-Apr  France                         S&P       AA      Neg
 22-Apr  Ghana                          S&P       B-      Stable
 22-Apr  Italy                          Fitch     BBB+    Stable
 22-Apr  Jordan                         S&P       BB-     Stable
 22-Apr  Morocco                        Fitch     BBB-    Stable
 22-Apr  Norway                         S&P       AAA     Stable
 22-Apr  Romania                        Moody's   Baa3    Pos
 29-Apr  Botswana                       S&P       A-      Stable
 29-Apr  France                         DBRS      AAA     Neg
 29-Apr  Kazakhstan                     Fitch     BBB+    Stable
 29-Apr  Mozambique                     Fitch     B       Stable
 29-Apr  Portugal                       DBRS      BBB     Stable
                                                  (low)   
 29-Apr  United Kingdom                 S&P       AAA     Neg
 06-May  Gabon                          Fitch     B+      Stable
 06-May  Latvia                         Fitch     A-      Stable
 06-May  Malta                          Moody's   A3      Stable
 06-May  Netherlands                    Fitch     AAA     Stable
 06-May  Portugal                       Moody's   Ba1     Stable
 06-May  Turkey                         S&P       BB+     Neg
 13-May  Austria                        DBRS      AAA     Stable
 13-May  Egypt                          S&P       B-      Stable
 13-May  Georgia                        S&P       BB-     Stable
 13-May  Ireland                        Moody's   Baa1    Pos
 13-May  Italy                          S&P       BBB-    Stable
 13-May  Lithuania                      Moody's   A3      Stable
 13-May  Montenegro                     Moody's   Ba3     Neg
 13-May  Montenegro                     S&P       B+      Stable
 13-May  Norway                         DBRS      AAA     Stable
 13-May  Poland                         Moody's   A2      Stable
 13-May  Ukraine                        Fitch     CCC     -
 20-May  Estonia                        Fitch     B       Stable
 20-May  France                         Moody's   Aa2     Stable
 20-May  Hungary                        Fitch     BB+     Pos
 20-May  Kuwait                         Moody's   Aa2     Stable
 20-May  Netherlands                    S&P       AAA     Stable
 20-May  Oman                           S&P       BBB+    Neg
 20-May  Slovenia                       Moody's   Baa3    Stable
 20-May  Switzerland                    S&P       AAA     Stable
 27-May  Burkina Faso                   S&P       B-      Stable
 27-May  Cameroon                       Fitch     B       Stable
 27-May  Korea                          Moody's   Aa2     Stable
 27-May  Latvia                         S&P       A-      Stable
 27-May  Rwanda                         Fitch     B+      Stable
 27-May  United Kingdom                 Moody's   Aa1     Stable
 27-May  Zambia                         Moody's   B2      Stable
 03-Jun  Bulgaria                       Fitch     BBB-    Stable
 03-Jun  Bulgaria                       Moody's   Baa2    Stable
 03-Jun  Bulgaria                       S&P       BB+     Stable
 03-Jun  Cyprus                         DBRS      B       Stable
 03-Jun  Finland                        Moody's   Aaa     Neg
 03-Jun  Ireland                        S&P       A+      Stable
 03-Jun  South Africa                   S&P       BBB-    Neg
 03-Jun  Sweden                         DBRS      AAA     Stable
 10-Jun  Bahrain                        S&P       BBB-    Neg
 10-Jun  Cote d'Ivoire                  Fitch     B+      Stable
 10-Jun  Estonia                        S&P       B-      Stable
 10-Jun  European Financial Stability   Fitch     AA      -
         Facility                                         
 10-Jun  European Stability Mechanism   Fitch     AAA     Stable
 10-Jun  France                         Fitch     AA      Stable
 10-Jun  Greece                         DBRS      CCC     Stable
                                                  (high)  
 10-Jun  Italy                          Moody's   Baa2    Stable
 10-Jun  Latvia                         Moody's   A3      Stable
 10-Jun  Poland                         DBRS      A       Stable
 10-Jun  Ukraine                        S&P       B-      Stable
 10-Jun  United Kingdom                 Fitch     AA+     Stable
 17-Jun  Czech Republic                 Moody's   A1      Stable
 17-Jun  EU                             DBRS      AAA     Stable
 17-Jun  Senegal                        S&P       B+      Stable
 17-Jun  Serbia                         Fitch     B+      Pos
 17-Jun  Slovenia                       S&P       A+      Stable
                                                          
 17-Jun  Spain                          Moody's   Baa2    Pos
 24-Jun  Austria                        Moody's   Aaa     Neg
 24-Jun  Belgium                        Moody's   Aa3     Stable
 24-Jun  Bosnia and Herzegovina         Moody's   B3      Stable
 24-Jun  Germany                        Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 24-Jun  Greece                         Moody's   Caa3    Stable
 24-Jun  Luxembourg                     Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 01-Jul  Belgium                        Fitch     AA      Neg
 01-Jul  Poland                         S&P       A-      Pos
 01-Jul  Serbia                         S&P       BB-     Neg
 08-Jul  Ethiopia                       Moody's   B1      Stable
 08-Jul  European Financial Stability   S&P       AA      Neg
         Facility                                         
 08-Jul  Germany                        S&P       AAA     Stable
 08-Jul  Hungary                        Moody's   Ba1     Pos
 08-Jul  Isle of Man                    Moody's   Aa1     Stable
 08-Jul  Malta                          S&P       BBB+    Pos
 08-Jul  Netherlands                    Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 08-Jul  Switzerland                    Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 08-Jul  Uganda                         S&P       B       Stable
 08-Jul  United Kingdom                 DBRS      AAA     Stable
 15-Jul  Belgium                        S&P       AA      Stable
 15-Jul  Croatia                        Moody's   Ba1     Neg
 15-Jul  Croatia                        S&P       BB      Neg
 15-Jul  Cyprus                         Moody's   B1      Stable
 15-Jul  Denmark                        DBRS      AAA     Stable
 15-Jul  Iceland                        Fitch     BBB+    Stable
 15-Jul  Iceland                        S&P       BBB     Stable
 15-Jul  Ireland                        Fitch     A-      Pos
 15-Jul  Korea                          Moody's   Aa2     Stable
 15-Jul  Poland                         Fitch     A-      Stable
 15-Jul  Serbia                         Moody's   B1      Stable
 22-Jul  Armenia                        Fitch     B+      Stable
 22-Jul  Czech Republic                 S&P       AA-     Stable
 22-Jul  Denmark                        Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 22-Jul  Estonia                        Moody's   A1      Stable
 22-Jul  Greece                         S&P       CCC+    Stable
 22-Jul  Moldova                        Moody's   B3      Neg
 22-Jul  Romania                        Fitch     BBB-    Stable
 22-Jul  Uganda                         Moody's   B1      Neg
 29-Jul  Andorra                        S&P       BBB-    Neg
 29-Jul  Azerbaijan                     S&P       BBB-    Neg
 29-Jul  Bahrain                        Moody's   Baa3    Neg
 29-Jul  Cape Verde                     Fitch     B       Stable
 29-Jul  Croatia                        Fitch     BB      Neg
 29-Jul  Denmark                        Fitch     AAA     Stable
 29-Jul  Gabon                          S&P       B+      Neg
 29-Jul  Germany                        DBRS      AAA     Stable
 29-Jul  Guernsey                       S&P       AA+     Stable
 29-Jul  Jersey                         S&P       AA+     Stable
 29-Jul  Liechtenstein                  S&P       AAA     Stable
 29-Jul  Slovakia                       S&P       A+      Stable
 29-Jul  Slovakia                       Moody's   A2      Stable
 29-Jul  Spain                          Fitch     BBB+    Stable
 05-Aug  Abu Dhabi                      S&P       AA      Stable
 05-Aug  Albania                        Moody's   B1      Stable
 05-Aug  Albania                        S&P       B       Pos
 05-Aug  Angola                         Moody's   Ba2     Neg
 05-Aug  Austria                        Fitch     AA+     Stable
 05-Aug  Azerbaijan                     Moody's   Baa3    Stable
 05-Aug  Faroe Islands                  Moody's   Aa3     Stable
 05-Aug  Israel                         S&P       A+      Stable
 05-Aug  Mozambique                     S&P       B-      Neg
 05-Aug  Ras Al Khaimah                 S&P       A       Stable
 05-Aug  Sweden                         Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 05-Aug  Turkey                         Moody's   Baa3    Neg
 12-Aug  Angola                         S&P       B+      Neg
 12-Aug  Armenia                        Moody's   Ba3     Neg
 12-Aug  EFSF                           DBRS      AAA     Stable
 12-Aug  ESM                            DBRS      AAA     Stable
 12-Aug  Kenya                          Moody's   B1      Stable
 12-Aug  Kuwait                         S&P       AA      Stable
 12-Aug  Slovakia                       Fitch     A+      Stable
 19-Aug  Botswana                       Moody's   A2      Stable
 19-Aug  Egypt                          Moody's   B3      Stable
 19-Aug  Macedonia                      Fitch     BB+     Neg
 19-Aug  Malta                          Fitch     A       Stable
 19-Aug  Netherlands                    DBRS      AAA     Stable
 19-Aug  Portugal                       Fitch     BB+     Pos
 19-Aug  Romania                        Moody's   Baa3    Pos
 19-Aug  Turkey                         Fitch     BB-     Stable
 26-Aug  Azerbaijan                     Fitch     BBB-    Stable
 26-Aug  Iraq                           S&P       B-      Stable
 26-Aug  Oman                           Moody's   A1      Neg
 26-Aug  Sweden                         Fitch     AAA     Stable
 26-Aug  Tunisia                        Fitch     BB-     Stable
 26-Aug  Zambia                         S&P       B       Stable
 02-Sep  Belgium                        DBRS      AA      Stable
                                                  (high)  
 02-Sep  Finland                        Fitch     AAA     Neg
 02-Sep  Greece                         Fitch     CCC     Stable
 02-Sep  Ireland                        DBRS      A       Pos
 02-Sep  Lebanon                        S&P       B-      Neg
 02-Sep  Malta                          Moody's   A3      Stable
 02-Sep  Namibia                        Fitch     B       Stable
 02-Sep  Namibia                        Moody's   Baa3    Stable
 02-Sep  Portugal                       Moody's   Ba1     Stable
 02-Sep  Qatar                          S&P       AA      Stable
 02-Sep  Sweden                         S&P       AAA     Stable
 09-Sep  Bosnia and Herzegovina         S&P       B       Stable
 09-Sep  Finland                        DBRS      AAA     Neg
 09-Sep  Kazakhstan                     S&P       BBB     Neg
 09-Sep  Lithuania                      Moody's   A3      Stable
 09-Sep  Malta                          DBRS      A       Stable
 09-Sep  Poland                         Moody's   A2      Stable
 09-Sep  Rwanda                         S&P       B+      Stable
 16-Sep  Austria                        S&P       AA+     Stable
 16-Sep  Cyprus                         S&P       BB-     Pos
 16-Sep  Denmark                        S&P       AAA     Stable
 16-Sep  Finland                        S&P       AA+     Neg
 16-Sep  France                         Moody's   Aa2     Stable
 16-Sep  Hungary                        S&P       BB+     Stable
 16-Sep  Ireland                        Moody's   Baa1    Pos
 16-Sep  Italy                          DBRS      A       Stable
                                                  (low)   
 16-Sep  Lithuania                      S&P       A-      Stable
 16-Sep  Luxembourg                     S&P       AAA     Stable
 16-Sep  Montenegro                     Moody's   Ba3     Neg
 16-Sep  Nigeria                        S&P       B+      Stable
 16-Sep  Portugal                       S&P       BB+     Stable
 16-Sep  Russia                         S&P       BB+     Neg
 16-Sep  Slovenia                       Moody's   Baa3    Stable
 23-Sep  Angola                         Fitch     B+      Stable
 23-Sep  Germany                        Fitch     AAA     Stable
 23-Sep  Kuwait                         Moody's   Aa2     Stable
 23-Sep  Kyrgyz Republic                S&P       B       Stable
 23-Sep  Lithuania                      Fitch     A-      Stable
 23-Sep  Slovenia                       Fitch     A+      Stable
 23-Sep  United Kingdom                 Moody's   Aa1     Stable
 30-Sep  Bulgaria                       Moody's   Baa2    Stable
 30-Sep  Georgia                        Fitch     BB-     Stable
 30-Sep  Macedonia                      S&P       BB-     Stable
 30-Sep  Qatar                          Moody's   Aa2     Stable
 30-Sep  Spain                          S&P       BBB+    Stable
 07-Oct  Belarus                        S&P       B-      Stable
 07-Oct  Cape Verde                     S&P       B       Stable
 07-Oct  Ethiopia                       Fitch     B       Stable
 07-Oct  Italy                          Moody's   Baa2    Stable
 07-Oct  Latvia                         Moody's   A3      Stable
 07-Oct  Morocco                        S&P       BBB-    Stable
 07-Oct  Norway                         Fitch     AAA     Stable
 07-Oct  Romania                        S&P       BBB-    Stable
 07-Oct  Saudi Arabia                   S&P       A+      Neg
 07-Oct  Spain                          DBRS      A       Pos
                                                  (low)   
 07-Oct  Switzerland                    Fitch     AAA     Stable
 14-Oct  Cameroon                       S&P       B       Stable
 14-Oct  Czech Republic                 Fitch     A+      Stable
 14-Oct  Czech Republic                 Moody's   A1      Stable
 14-Oct  Gabon                          Fitch     B+      Stable
 14-Oct  Greece                         Moody's   Caa3    Stable
 14-Oct  Kenya                          S&P       B+      Neg
 14-Oct  Korea                          Moody's   Aa2     Stable
 14-Oct  Luxembourg                     Fitch     AAA     Stable
 14-Oct  Malta                          S&P       BBB+    Pos
 14-Oct  Russia                         Fitch     BBB-    Neg
 14-Oct  Spain                          Moody's   Baa2    Pos
 21-Oct  Austria                        Moody's   Aaa     Neg
 21-Oct  Cyprus                         Fitch     B+      Pos
 21-Oct  Ethiopia                       S&P       B       Stable
 21-Oct  France                         S&P       AA      Neg
 21-Oct  Germany                        Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 21-Oct  Ghana                          S&P       B-      Stable
 21-Oct  Italy                          Fitch     BBB+    Stable
 21-Oct  Jordan                         S&P       BB-     Stable
 21-Oct  Luxembourg                     Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 21-Oct  Morocco                        Fitch     BBB-    Stable
 21-Oct  Norway                         S&P       AAA     Stable
 21-Oct  Portugal                       DBRS      BBB     Stable
                                                  (low)   
 28-Oct  Bahrain                        Moody's   Baa3    Neg
 28-Oct  Botswana                       S&P       A-      Stable
 28-Oct  Finland                        Moody's   Aaa     Neg
 28-Oct  France                         DBRS      AAA     Neg
 28-Oct  Kazakhstan                     Fitch     BBB+    Stable
 28-Oct  Mozambique                     Fitch     B       Stable
 28-Oct  Netherlands                    Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 28-Oct  United Kingdom                 S&P       AAA     Neg
 28-Oct  Zambia                         Moody's   B2      Stable
 04-Nov  Belgium                        Moody's   Aa3     Stable
 04-Nov  Egypt                          Moody's   B3      Stable
 04-Nov  Hungary                        Moody's   Ba1     Pos
 04-Nov  Isle of Man                    Moody's   Aa1     Stable
 04-Nov  Latvia                         Fitch     A-      Stable
 04-Nov  Netherlands                    Fitch     AAA     Stable
 04-Nov  Switzerland                    Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 04-Nov  Turkey                         S&P       BB+     Neg
 11-Nov  Armenia                        Moody's   Ba3     Neg
 11-Nov  Austria                        DBRS      AAA     Stable
 11-Nov  Croatia                        Moody's   Ba1     Neg
 11-Nov  Cyprus                         Moody's   B1      Stable
 11-Nov  Egypt                          S&P       B-      Stable
 11-Nov  European Financial Stability   S&P       AA      Neg
         Facility                                         
 11-Nov  Georgia                        S&P       BB-     Stable
 11-Nov  Italy                          S&P       BBB-    Stable
 11-Nov  Montenegro                     S&P       B+      Stable
 11-Nov  Norway                         DBRS      AAA     Stable
 11-Nov  Oman                           S&P       BBB+    Neg
 11-Nov  Ukraine                        Fitch     CCC     -
 18-Nov  Bosnia and Herzegovina         Moody's   B3      Stable
 18-Nov  Denmark                        Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 18-Nov  Estonia                        Fitch     B       Stable
 18-Nov  Estonia                        Moody's   A1      Stable
 18-Nov  Hungary                        Fitch     BB+     Pos
 18-Nov  Netherlands                    S&P       AAA     Stable
 18-Nov  Rwanda                         Fitch     B+      Stable
 18-Nov  Serbia                         Moody's   B1      Stable
 18-Nov  Switzerland                    S&P       AAA     Stable
 18-Nov  Uganda                         Moody's   B1      Neg
 25-Nov  Burkina Faso                   S&P       B-      Stable
 25-Nov  Cameroon                       Fitch     B       Stable
 25-Nov  Faroe Islands                  Moody's   Aa3     Stable
 25-Nov  Latvia                         S&P       A-      Stable
 25-Nov  Montenegro                     Moody's   Ba3     Neg
 25-Nov  Oman                           Moody's   A1      Neg
 02-Dec  Albania                        Moody's   B1      Stable
 02-Dec  Angola                         Moody's   Ba2     Neg
 02-Dec  Azerbaijan                     Moody's   Baa3    Stable
 02-Dec  Bulgaria                       Fitch     BBB-    Stable
 02-Dec  Bulgaria                       S&P       BB+     Stable
 02-Dec  Cyprus                         DBRS      B       Stable
 02-Dec  Ethiopia                       Moody's   B1      Stable
 02-Dec  Ireland                        S&P       A+      Stable
 02-Dec  Kenya                          Moody's   B1      Stable
 02-Dec  Kuwait                         Moody's   Aa2     Stable
 02-Dec  Namibia                        Moody's   Baa3    Stable
 02-Dec  Poland                         S&P       A-      Pos
 02-Dec  Qatar                          Moody's   Aa2     Stable
 02-Dec  Romania                        Moody's   Baa3    Pos
 02-Dec  South Africa                   S&P       BBB-    Neg
 02-Dec  Sweden                         DBRS      AAA     Stable
 02-Dec  Sweden                         Moody's   Aaa     Stable
 02-Dec  Turkey                         Moody's   Baa3    Neg
 09-Dec  Bahrain                        S&P       BBB-    Neg
 09-Dec  Botswana                       Moody's   A2      Stable
 09-Dec  Cote d'Ivoire                  Fitch     B+      Stable
 09-Dec  Estonia                        S&P       B-      Stable
 09-Dec  European Financial Stability   Fitch     AA      -
         Facility                                         
 09-Dec  European Stability Mechanism   Fitch     AAA     Stable
 09-Dec  France                         Fitch     AA      Stable
 09-Dec  Greece                         DBRS      CCC     Stable
                                                  (high)  
 09-Dec  Moldova                        Moody's   B3      Neg
 09-Dec  Poland                         DBRS      A       Stable
 09-Dec  Slovakia                       Moody's   A2      Stable
 09-Dec  Ukraine                        S&P       B-      Stable
 09-Dec  United Kingdom                 Fitch     AA+     Stable
 16-Dec  Croatia                        S&P       BB      Neg
 16-Dec  EU                             DBRS      AAA     Stable
 16-Dec  Germany                        S&P       AAA     Stable
 16-Dec  Senegal                        S&P       B+      Stable
 16-Dec  Serbia                         Fitch     B+      Pos
 16-Dec  Serbia                         S&P       BB-     Neg
 16-Dec  Slovenia                       S&P       A+      Stable
                                                          
 16-Dec  Uganda                         S&P       B       Stable
 23-Dec  Belgium                        Fitch     AA      Neg
 
 (Compiled by Ritvik Carvalho and Marc Jones)

