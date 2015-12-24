Key 2016 EMEA sovereign credit rating review dates

By Marc Jones LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Date Country Agency Rating Outlook 08-Jan Germany Fitch AAA Stable 08-Jan Germany S&P AAA Stable 08-Jan Luxembourg Fitch AAA Stable 08-Jan Malta S&P BBB+ Pos 08-Jan Malta Moody's A3 Stable 08-Jan Uganda S&P B Stable 08-Jan United Kingdom DBRS AAA Stable 15-Jan Belgium S&P AA Stable 15-Jan Croatia S&P BB Neg 15-Jan Denmark DBRS AAA Stable 15-Jan Iceland Fitch BBB+ Stable 15-Jan Iceland S&P BBB Stable 15-Jan Lithuania Moody's A3 Stable 15-Jan Poland Fitch A- Stable 15-Jan Poland Moody's A2 Stable 15-Jan Poland S&P A- Pos 15-Jan Portugal Moody's Ba1 Stable 15-Jan Rwanda Fitch B+ Stable 15-Jan Serbia S&P BB- Neg 22-Jan Armenia Fitch B+ Stable 22-Jan Belgium Fitch AA Neg 22-Jan Czech Republic S&P AA- Stable 22-Jan France Moody's Aa2 Stable 22-Jan Greece S&P CCC+ Stable 22-Jan Ireland Moody's Baa1 Pos 22-Jan Romania Fitch BBB- Stable 22-Jan Slovenia Moody's Baa3 Stable 29-Jan Azerbaijan S&P BBB- Neg 29-Jan Cape Verde Fitch B Stable 29-Jan Croatia Fitch BB Neg 29-Jan Gabon S&P B+ Neg 29-Jan Germany DBRS AAA Stable 29-Jan Slovakia S&P A+ Stable 29-Jan Spain Fitch BBB+ Stable 29-Jan United Kingdom Moody's Aa1 Stable 29-Jan Zambia Moody's B2 Stable 05-Feb Abu Dhabi S&P AA Stable 05-Feb Albania S&P B Pos 05-Feb Austria Fitch AA+ Stable 05-Feb Bulgaria Moody's Baa2 Stable 05-Feb Finland Moody's Aaa Neg 05-Feb Ireland Fitch A- Pos 05-Feb Israel S&P A+ Stable 05-Feb Mozambique S&P B- Neg 05-Feb Ras Al Khaimah S&P A Stable 12-Feb Andorra S&P BBB- Neg 12-Feb Angola S&P B+ Neg 12-Feb Denmark Fitch AAA Stable 12-Feb EFSF DBRS AAA Stable 12-Feb ESM DBRS AAA Stable 12-Feb Guernsey S&P AA+ Stable 12-Feb Italy Moody's Baa2 Stable 12-Feb Jersey S&P AA+ Stable 12-Feb Kenya Moody's B1 Stable 12-Feb Kuwait S&P AA Stable 12-Feb Latvia Moody's A3 Stable 12-Feb Liechtenstein S&P AAA Stable 12-Feb Slovakia Fitch A+ Stable 19-Feb Czech Republic Moody's A1 Stable 19-Feb European Financial Stability S&P AA Neg Facility 19-Feb Macedonia Fitch BB+ Neg 19-Feb Malta Fitch A Stable 19-Feb Spain Moody's Baa2 Pos 26-Feb Austria Moody's Aaa Neg 26-Feb Azerbaijan Fitch BBB- Stable 26-Feb Bosnia and Herzegovina Moody's B3 Stable 26-Feb Germany Moody's Aaa Stable 26-Feb Greece Moody's Caa3 Stable 26-Feb Iraq S&P B- Stable 26-Feb Luxembourg Moody's Aaa Stable 26-Feb Netherlands DBRS AAA Stable 26-Feb Oman Moody's A1 Neg 26-Feb Turkey Fitch BB- Stable 04-Mar Belgium DBRS AA Stable (high) 04-Mar Belgium Moody's Aa3 Stable 04-Mar Hungary Moody's Ba1 Pos 04-Mar Lebanon S&P B- Neg 04-Mar Namibia Fitch B Stable 04-Mar Netherlands Moody's Aaa Stable 04-Mar Portugal Fitch BB+ Pos 04-Mar Qatar S&P AA Stable 04-Mar Sweden S&P AAA Stable 04-Mar Tunisia Fitch BB- Stable 11-Mar Andorra Fitch BBB Stable 11-Mar Bosnia and Herzegovina S&P B Stable 11-Mar Croatia Moody's Ba1 Neg 11-Mar Finland Fitch AAA Neg 11-Mar Finland DBRS AAA Neg 11-Mar Greece Fitch CCC Stable 11-Mar Ireland DBRS A Pos 11-Mar Kazakhstan S&P BBB Neg 11-Mar Rwanda S&P B+ Stable 11-Mar Switzerland Moody's Aaa Stable 18-Mar Armenia Moody's Ba3 Neg 18-Mar Austria S&P AA+ Stable 18-Mar Cyprus Moody's B1 Stable 18-Mar Cyprus S&P BB- Pos 18-Mar Denmark S&P AAA Stable 18-Mar Estonia Moody's A1 Stable 18-Mar Ethiopia Moody's B1 Stable 18-Mar Finland S&P AA+ Neg 18-Mar Hungary S&P BB+ Stable 18-Mar Isle of Man Moody's Aa1 Stable 18-Mar Italy DBRS A Stable (low) 18-Mar Lithuania S&P A- Stable 18-Mar Luxembourg S&P AAA Stable 18-Mar Nigeria S&P B+ Stable 18-Mar Portugal S&P BB+ Stable 18-Mar Qatar Moody's Aa2 Stable 18-Mar Russia S&P BB+ Neg 18-Mar Serbia Moody's B1 Stable 18-Mar Sweden Fitch AAA Stable 18-Mar Zambia S&P B Stable 25-Mar Angola Fitch B+ Stable 25-Mar Denmark Moody's Aaa Stable 25-Mar Kyrgyz Republic S&P B Stable 25-Mar Lithuania Fitch A- Stable 25-Mar Slovenia Fitch A+ Stable 25-Mar Uganda Moody's B1 Neg 01-Apr Albania Moody's B1 Stable 01-Apr Faroe Islands Moody's Aa3 Stable 01-Apr Georgia Fitch BB- Stable 01-Apr Germany Fitch AAA Stable 01-Apr Macedonia S&P BB- Stable 01-Apr Malta DBRS A Stable 01-Apr Spain S&P BBB+ Stable 08-Apr Angola Moody's Ba2 Neg 08-Apr Azerbaijan Moody's Baa3 Stable 08-Apr Belarus S&P B- Stable 08-Apr Cape Verde S&P B Stable 08-Apr Ethiopia Fitch B Stable 08-Apr Morocco S&P BBB- Stable 08-Apr Romania S&P BBB- Stable 08-Apr Saudi Arabia S&P A+ Neg 08-Apr Spain DBRS A Pos (low) 08-Apr Sweden Moody's Aaa Stable 08-Apr Switzerland Fitch AAA Stable 08-Apr Turkey Moody's Baa3 Neg 15-Apr Bahrain Moody's Baa3 Neg 15-Apr Cameroon S&P B Stable 15-Apr Czech Republic Fitch A+ Stable 15-Apr Kenya S&P B+ Neg 15-Apr Luxembourg Fitch AAA Stable 15-Apr Moldova Moody's B3 Neg 15-Apr Namibia Moody's Baa3 Stable 15-Apr Norway Fitch AAA Stable 15-Apr Russia Fitch BBB- Neg 15-Apr Slovakia Moody's A2 Stable 22-Apr Botswana Moody's A2 Stable 22-Apr Cyprus Fitch B+ Pos 22-Apr Egypt Moody's B3 Stable 22-Apr Ethiopia S&P B Stable 22-Apr France S&P AA Neg 22-Apr Ghana S&P B- Stable 22-Apr Italy Fitch BBB+ Stable 22-Apr Jordan S&P BB- Stable 22-Apr Morocco Fitch BBB- Stable 22-Apr Norway S&P AAA Stable 22-Apr Romania Moody's Baa3 Pos 29-Apr Botswana S&P A- Stable 29-Apr France DBRS AAA Neg 29-Apr Kazakhstan Fitch BBB+ Stable 29-Apr Mozambique Fitch B Stable 29-Apr Portugal DBRS BBB Stable (low) 29-Apr United Kingdom S&P AAA Neg 06-May Gabon Fitch B+ Stable 06-May Latvia Fitch A- Stable 06-May Malta Moody's A3 Stable 06-May Netherlands Fitch AAA Stable 06-May Portugal Moody's Ba1 Stable 06-May Turkey S&P BB+ Neg 13-May Austria DBRS AAA Stable 13-May Egypt S&P B- Stable 13-May Georgia S&P BB- Stable 13-May Ireland Moody's Baa1 Pos 13-May Italy S&P BBB- Stable 13-May Lithuania Moody's A3 Stable 13-May Montenegro Moody's Ba3 Neg 13-May Montenegro S&P B+ Stable 13-May Norway DBRS AAA Stable 13-May Poland Moody's A2 Stable 13-May Ukraine Fitch CCC - 20-May Estonia Fitch B Stable 20-May France Moody's Aa2 Stable 20-May Hungary Fitch BB+ Pos 20-May Kuwait Moody's Aa2 Stable 20-May Netherlands S&P AAA Stable 20-May Oman S&P BBB+ Neg 20-May Slovenia Moody's Baa3 Stable 20-May Switzerland S&P AAA Stable 27-May Burkina Faso S&P B- Stable 27-May Cameroon Fitch B Stable 27-May Korea Moody's Aa2 Stable 27-May Latvia S&P A- Stable 27-May Rwanda Fitch B+ Stable 27-May United Kingdom Moody's Aa1 Stable 27-May Zambia Moody's B2 Stable 03-Jun Bulgaria Fitch BBB- Stable 03-Jun Bulgaria Moody's Baa2 Stable 03-Jun Bulgaria S&P BB+ Stable 03-Jun Cyprus DBRS B Stable 03-Jun Finland Moody's Aaa Neg 03-Jun Ireland S&P A+ Stable 03-Jun South Africa S&P BBB- Neg 03-Jun Sweden DBRS AAA Stable 10-Jun Bahrain S&P BBB- Neg 10-Jun Cote d'Ivoire Fitch B+ Stable 10-Jun Estonia S&P B- Stable 10-Jun European Financial Stability Fitch AA - Facility 10-Jun European Stability Mechanism Fitch AAA Stable 10-Jun France Fitch AA Stable 10-Jun Greece DBRS CCC Stable (high) 10-Jun Italy Moody's Baa2 Stable 10-Jun Latvia Moody's A3 Stable 10-Jun Poland DBRS A Stable 10-Jun Ukraine S&P B- Stable 10-Jun United Kingdom Fitch AA+ Stable 17-Jun Czech Republic Moody's A1 Stable 17-Jun EU DBRS AAA Stable 17-Jun Senegal S&P B+ Stable 17-Jun Serbia Fitch B+ Pos 17-Jun Slovenia S&P A+ Stable 17-Jun Spain Moody's Baa2 Pos 24-Jun Austria Moody's Aaa Neg 24-Jun Belgium Moody's Aa3 Stable 24-Jun Bosnia and Herzegovina Moody's B3 Stable 24-Jun Germany Moody's Aaa Stable 24-Jun Greece Moody's Caa3 Stable 24-Jun Luxembourg Moody's Aaa Stable 01-Jul Belgium Fitch AA Neg 01-Jul Poland S&P A- Pos 01-Jul Serbia S&P BB- Neg 08-Jul Ethiopia Moody's B1 Stable 08-Jul European Financial Stability S&P AA Neg Facility 08-Jul Germany S&P AAA Stable 08-Jul Hungary Moody's Ba1 Pos 08-Jul Isle of Man Moody's Aa1 Stable 08-Jul Malta S&P BBB+ Pos 08-Jul Netherlands Moody's Aaa Stable 08-Jul Switzerland Moody's Aaa Stable 08-Jul Uganda S&P B Stable 08-Jul United Kingdom DBRS AAA Stable 15-Jul Belgium S&P AA Stable 15-Jul Croatia Moody's Ba1 Neg 15-Jul Croatia S&P BB Neg 15-Jul Cyprus Moody's B1 Stable 15-Jul Denmark DBRS AAA Stable 15-Jul Iceland Fitch BBB+ Stable 15-Jul Iceland S&P BBB Stable 15-Jul Ireland Fitch A- Pos 15-Jul Korea Moody's Aa2 Stable 15-Jul Poland Fitch A- Stable 15-Jul Serbia Moody's B1 Stable 22-Jul Armenia Fitch B+ Stable 22-Jul Czech Republic S&P AA- Stable 22-Jul Denmark Moody's Aaa Stable 22-Jul Estonia Moody's A1 Stable 22-Jul Greece S&P CCC+ Stable 22-Jul Moldova Moody's B3 Neg 22-Jul Romania Fitch BBB- Stable 22-Jul Uganda Moody's B1 Neg 29-Jul Andorra S&P BBB- Neg 29-Jul Azerbaijan S&P BBB- Neg 29-Jul Bahrain Moody's Baa3 Neg 29-Jul Cape Verde Fitch B Stable 29-Jul Croatia Fitch BB Neg 29-Jul Denmark Fitch AAA Stable 29-Jul Gabon S&P B+ Neg 29-Jul Germany DBRS AAA Stable 29-Jul Guernsey S&P AA+ Stable 29-Jul Jersey S&P AA+ Stable 29-Jul Liechtenstein S&P AAA Stable 29-Jul Slovakia S&P A+ Stable 29-Jul Slovakia Moody's A2 Stable 29-Jul Spain Fitch BBB+ Stable 05-Aug Abu Dhabi S&P AA Stable 05-Aug Albania Moody's B1 Stable 05-Aug Albania S&P B Pos 05-Aug Angola Moody's Ba2 Neg 05-Aug Austria Fitch AA+ Stable 05-Aug Azerbaijan Moody's Baa3 Stable 05-Aug Faroe Islands Moody's Aa3 Stable 05-Aug Israel S&P A+ Stable 05-Aug Mozambique S&P B- Neg 05-Aug Ras Al Khaimah S&P A Stable 05-Aug Sweden Moody's Aaa Stable 05-Aug Turkey Moody's Baa3 Neg 12-Aug Angola S&P B+ Neg 12-Aug Armenia Moody's Ba3 Neg 12-Aug EFSF DBRS AAA Stable 12-Aug ESM DBRS AAA Stable 12-Aug Kenya Moody's B1 Stable 12-Aug Kuwait S&P AA Stable 12-Aug Slovakia Fitch A+ Stable 19-Aug Botswana Moody's A2 Stable 19-Aug Egypt Moody's B3 Stable 19-Aug Macedonia Fitch BB+ Neg 19-Aug Malta Fitch A Stable 19-Aug Netherlands DBRS AAA Stable 19-Aug Portugal Fitch BB+ Pos 19-Aug Romania Moody's Baa3 Pos 19-Aug Turkey Fitch BB- Stable 26-Aug Azerbaijan Fitch BBB- Stable 26-Aug Iraq S&P B- Stable 26-Aug Oman Moody's A1 Neg 26-Aug Sweden Fitch AAA Stable 26-Aug Tunisia Fitch BB- Stable 26-Aug Zambia S&P B Stable 02-Sep Belgium DBRS AA Stable (high) 02-Sep Finland Fitch AAA Neg 02-Sep Greece Fitch CCC Stable 02-Sep Ireland DBRS A Pos 02-Sep Lebanon S&P B- Neg 02-Sep Malta Moody's A3 Stable 02-Sep Namibia Fitch B Stable 02-Sep Namibia Moody's Baa3 Stable 02-Sep Portugal Moody's Ba1 Stable 02-Sep Qatar S&P AA Stable 02-Sep Sweden S&P AAA Stable 09-Sep Bosnia and Herzegovina S&P B Stable 09-Sep Finland DBRS AAA Neg 09-Sep Kazakhstan S&P BBB Neg 09-Sep Lithuania Moody's A3 Stable 09-Sep Malta DBRS A Stable 09-Sep Poland Moody's A2 Stable 09-Sep Rwanda S&P B+ Stable 16-Sep Austria S&P AA+ Stable 16-Sep Cyprus S&P BB- Pos 16-Sep Denmark S&P AAA Stable 16-Sep Finland S&P AA+ Neg 16-Sep France Moody's Aa2 Stable 16-Sep Hungary S&P BB+ Stable 16-Sep Ireland Moody's Baa1 Pos 16-Sep Italy DBRS A Stable (low) 16-Sep Lithuania S&P A- Stable 16-Sep Luxembourg S&P AAA Stable 16-Sep Montenegro Moody's Ba3 Neg 16-Sep Nigeria S&P B+ Stable 16-Sep Portugal S&P BB+ Stable 16-Sep Russia S&P BB+ Neg 16-Sep Slovenia Moody's Baa3 Stable 23-Sep Angola Fitch B+ Stable 23-Sep Germany Fitch AAA Stable 23-Sep Kuwait Moody's Aa2 Stable 23-Sep Kyrgyz Republic S&P B Stable 23-Sep Lithuania Fitch A- Stable 23-Sep Slovenia Fitch A+ Stable 23-Sep United Kingdom Moody's Aa1 Stable 30-Sep Bulgaria Moody's Baa2 Stable 30-Sep Georgia Fitch BB- Stable 30-Sep Macedonia S&P BB- Stable 30-Sep Qatar Moody's Aa2 Stable 30-Sep Spain S&P BBB+ Stable 07-Oct Belarus S&P B- Stable 07-Oct Cape Verde S&P B Stable 07-Oct Ethiopia Fitch B Stable 07-Oct Italy Moody's Baa2 Stable 07-Oct Latvia Moody's A3 Stable 07-Oct Morocco S&P BBB- Stable 07-Oct Norway Fitch AAA Stable 07-Oct Romania S&P BBB- Stable 07-Oct Saudi Arabia S&P A+ Neg 07-Oct Spain DBRS A Pos (low) 07-Oct Switzerland Fitch AAA Stable 14-Oct Cameroon S&P B Stable 14-Oct Czech Republic Fitch A+ Stable 14-Oct Czech Republic Moody's A1 Stable 14-Oct Gabon Fitch B+ Stable 14-Oct Greece Moody's Caa3 Stable 14-Oct Kenya S&P B+ Neg 14-Oct Korea Moody's Aa2 Stable 14-Oct Luxembourg Fitch AAA Stable 14-Oct Malta S&P BBB+ Pos 14-Oct Russia Fitch BBB- Neg 14-Oct Spain Moody's Baa2 Pos 21-Oct Austria Moody's Aaa Neg 21-Oct Cyprus Fitch B+ Pos 21-Oct Ethiopia S&P B Stable 21-Oct France S&P AA Neg 21-Oct Germany Moody's Aaa Stable 21-Oct Ghana S&P B- Stable 21-Oct Italy Fitch BBB+ Stable 21-Oct Jordan S&P BB- Stable 21-Oct Luxembourg Moody's Aaa Stable 21-Oct Morocco Fitch BBB- Stable 21-Oct Norway S&P AAA Stable 21-Oct Portugal DBRS BBB Stable (low) 28-Oct Bahrain Moody's Baa3 Neg 28-Oct Botswana S&P A- Stable 28-Oct Finland Moody's Aaa Neg 28-Oct France DBRS AAA Neg 28-Oct Kazakhstan Fitch BBB+ Stable 28-Oct Mozambique Fitch B Stable 28-Oct Netherlands Moody's Aaa Stable 28-Oct United Kingdom S&P AAA Neg 28-Oct Zambia Moody's B2 Stable 04-Nov Belgium Moody's Aa3 Stable 04-Nov Egypt Moody's B3 Stable 04-Nov Hungary Moody's Ba1 Pos 04-Nov Isle of Man Moody's Aa1 Stable 04-Nov Latvia Fitch A- Stable 04-Nov Netherlands Fitch AAA Stable 04-Nov Switzerland Moody's Aaa Stable 04-Nov Turkey S&P BB+ Neg 11-Nov Armenia Moody's Ba3 Neg 11-Nov Austria DBRS AAA Stable 11-Nov Croatia Moody's Ba1 Neg 11-Nov Cyprus Moody's B1 Stable 11-Nov Egypt S&P B- Stable 11-Nov European Financial Stability S&P AA Neg Facility 11-Nov Georgia S&P BB- Stable 11-Nov Italy S&P BBB- Stable 11-Nov Montenegro S&P B+ Stable 11-Nov Norway DBRS AAA Stable 11-Nov Oman S&P BBB+ Neg 11-Nov Ukraine Fitch CCC - 18-Nov Bosnia and Herzegovina Moody's B3 Stable 18-Nov Denmark Moody's Aaa Stable 18-Nov Estonia Fitch B Stable 18-Nov Estonia Moody's A1 Stable 18-Nov Hungary Fitch BB+ Pos 18-Nov Netherlands S&P AAA Stable 18-Nov Rwanda Fitch B+ Stable 18-Nov Serbia Moody's B1 Stable 18-Nov Switzerland S&P AAA Stable 18-Nov Uganda Moody's B1 Neg 25-Nov Burkina Faso S&P B- Stable 25-Nov Cameroon Fitch B Stable 25-Nov Faroe Islands Moody's Aa3 Stable 25-Nov Latvia S&P A- Stable 25-Nov Montenegro Moody's Ba3 Neg 25-Nov Oman Moody's A1 Neg 02-Dec Albania Moody's B1 Stable 02-Dec Angola Moody's Ba2 Neg 02-Dec Azerbaijan Moody's Baa3 Stable 02-Dec Bulgaria Fitch BBB- Stable 02-Dec Bulgaria S&P BB+ Stable 02-Dec Cyprus DBRS B Stable 02-Dec Ethiopia Moody's B1 Stable 02-Dec Ireland S&P A+ Stable 02-Dec Kenya Moody's B1 Stable 02-Dec Kuwait Moody's Aa2 Stable 02-Dec Namibia Moody's Baa3 Stable 02-Dec Poland S&P A- Pos 02-Dec Qatar Moody's Aa2 Stable 02-Dec Romania Moody's Baa3 Pos 02-Dec South Africa S&P BBB- Neg 02-Dec Sweden DBRS AAA Stable 02-Dec Sweden Moody's Aaa Stable 02-Dec Turkey Moody's Baa3 Neg 09-Dec Bahrain S&P BBB- Neg 09-Dec Botswana Moody's A2 Stable 09-Dec Cote d'Ivoire Fitch B+ Stable 09-Dec Estonia S&P B- Stable 09-Dec European Financial Stability Fitch AA - Facility 09-Dec European Stability Mechanism Fitch AAA Stable 09-Dec France Fitch AA Stable 09-Dec Greece DBRS CCC Stable (high) 09-Dec Moldova Moody's B3 Neg 09-Dec Poland DBRS A Stable 09-Dec Slovakia Moody's A2 Stable 09-Dec Ukraine S&P B- Stable 09-Dec United Kingdom Fitch AA+ Stable 16-Dec Croatia S&P BB Neg 16-Dec EU DBRS AAA Stable 16-Dec Germany S&P AAA Stable 16-Dec Senegal S&P B+ Stable 16-Dec Serbia Fitch B+ Pos 16-Dec Serbia S&P BB- Neg 16-Dec Slovenia S&P A+ Stable 16-Dec Uganda S&P B Stable 23-Dec Belgium Fitch AA Neg (Compiled by Ritvik Carvalho and Marc Jones)