Fitch says non-profit hospitals may be hurt by U.S. budget cuts

April 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal budget proposal for fiscal 2014 includes spending cuts that could affect non-profit hospitals, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

The ratings agency said that non-profit acute case hospitals could bear $300 million of the about $400 billion proposed cuts to the Medicare program over ten years.

While most of the hospitals rated by Fitch have adequate finances, some with “limited balance sheet flexibility or those with significant exposure to Medicare could be put under pressure,” the agency said.