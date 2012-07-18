Fitch says other pensions likely to follow Calpers low returns

July 18 (Reuters) - More public pension funds will likely report poor investment returns, after the California pensions system, or Calpers, said earlier this week that its return for the year ending June 30 was 1 percent, Fitch Ratings forecast on Wednesday.

Investments provide most of public retirement systems’ revenues, and low returns could force state and local governments to make up for any shortfall with taxpayer dollars, Fitch said.

“Many pension systems are still absorbing the losses of 2008-2009 ... and now the disappointing returns for fiscal 2012 will further weigh down funded ratios and pressure annual contributions,” Fitch said. “It is important to note that numerous pension systems have taken steps toward reforming their pensions, including by lowering their investment return assumptions.”

Calpers, or the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, had been one of the funds that lowered its projected rate of return, dropping it to 7.5 percent in March from its longstanding rate of 7.75 percent.