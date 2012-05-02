FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's changes Broward airport outlook to negative
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2012

Moody's changes Broward airport outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investor Service revised to negative its credit outlook for $637 million of debt issued by Florida’s Broward County for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which is building a major runway.

Moody’s also affirmed its A1 rating on $527 million of outstanding Broward County Airport System senior lien revenue bonds and an A2 rating on $109.8 million of outstanding passenger facility charge revenue bond, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

“The negative outlook reflects more limited financial flexibility,” despite growing passenger traffic, said Moody‘s, adding “that will be further pressured with the upcoming increased leverage to fund planned capital projects”. (Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by James Dalgleish)

