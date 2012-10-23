FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's cuts South Florida Water Management District's debt
October 23, 2012

Moody's cuts South Florida Water Management District's debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday cut to Aa3 from Aa2 its credit rating on $489.6 million worth of Certificates of Indebtedness (COPs) from the South Florida Water Management District, partly because of weaker property tax revenues.

Moody’s also assigned a stable outlook to the COPs.

“The Aa3 COP rating and downgrade is based on diminished district autonomy and a reduced level of district revenues, primarily property taxes, to repay debt service on the COPs,” Moody’s said in a news release.

