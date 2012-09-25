UPDATE 1-Moody's reviews 28 GARVEEs for cuts on funding concerns

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service could downgrade its ratings on 28 grant anticipation revenue vehicle bonds, or GARVEEs, because of concerns about the federal funding program that backs them, it said on Tue sday.

About $10 billion of debt that is used to finance states’ highway and transit programs is affected by the review, Moody’s said.

Moody’s is the last of the three main credit rating agencies to sound the alarm this month over changes in the way the federal government funds states’ highway and transportation projects. Credit rating agencies are also concerned about state programs that back their GARVEE bonds solely with pledges of the federal aid and not with additional state funds.

Fitch Ratings downgraded 11 GARVEEs on Sept. 12, and on Sept. 13 Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative from stable on some of the bonds.

Federal fuel taxes usually fund the programs. But revenues have not been high enough to fund spending since 2008, causing the federal government to dip into its general fund to help support the highway program, Moody’s said.

That has also exposed the program to the coming fiscal cliff. The general fund transfers are included in a list of budget sequestration items whose funding will be cut if Congress does not take action, Moody’s said.

“While we expect federal fuel taxes to be relatively stable over the life of the bonds, we do not expect revenue growth to resolve the structural imbalance in the highway trust fund,” Moody’s said in a statement.

Moody’s expects to finish its review in 30 to 60 days, it said.